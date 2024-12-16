Mitesco's Centcore Unit Drives Digital Transformation At State-Of-The-Art Data Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centcore Elevates Connectivity, Cost-savings at State-of-the-Art Data Center

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitesco's (OTC:MITI, ) unit, Centcore ( ), a leader in data infrastructure solutions, is excited to announce expanded capabilities at its state-of-the-art data center in Melbourne, Florida. This facility is designed to provide highly secure, high performance computing for a wide range of applications from:



Business applications and secure remote backup, both domestically and at specific international locations;

Enterprise computing applications such as SAP and Oracle and; Infrastructure simulation, design and maintenance, including GIS, LIDAR processing, and other analytical applications.



This facility is configured to meet the growing demand for secure, scalable, and energy-efficient data storage solutions while ensuring maximum uptime and seamless connectivity for businesses of all sizes. Key to its attributes is its pricing, specifically offered at a substantial cost savings when compared to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud or Oracle.

Mr. Brian Valania is responsible for this business unit, and noted,“We are ramping up the range of our offerings based on input from the market over the last few months. Beyond some of our smaller clients, we have been approached by major organizations in hospitality, manufacturing, banking and infrastructure. Everyone needs the speed and security from cloud computing, and with the significant cost savings we can offer, this becomes an attractive alternative to the larger, more expensive players. I can say with confidence that we can provide every capability found at the larger players, with savings of 20% or more, and completely scalable.”

To see how much you can save over your current platform, please send an email to ... , or call him at 610.888.7509.

The Centcore data center features cutting-edge technology, including high-density server racks, redundant power systems, and advanced cooling techniques that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The center is built with a strong focus on sustainability, incorporating green energy sources, including solar power, to minimize its carbon footprint and support businesses' sustainability goals.

Key Features of the Centcore Facility:

Advanced Infrastructure:

Featuring the latest in server hardware and network equipment, ensuring optimal performance and low latency for high-demand applications.Security: Multi-layered physical and cyber security measures, including 24/7 surveillance, biometric access controls, and robust firewall protections to safeguard client data.

High Availability: Built with redundant power and cooling systems, ensuring reliability and minimizing the risk of downtime.

Scalability: Offering flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes, with the ability to easily scale operations as growth demands increase.

Sustainability: A commitment to environmentally responsible practices, including energy-efficient cooling systems and renewable energy integration, making it one of the most sustainable data centers in the region.

The facility also offers customizable services including colocation, cloud hosting, and managed IT services, catering to industries such as government, GIS, finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and more. With direct access to major internet backbones and multiple fiber providers, the data center guarantees exceptional connectivity and bandwidth performance.

To celebrate this initiative, Centcore will be hosting a virtual tour of the facility and a live Q&A session on January 6th, 2025, at 1 pm (EST). Interested parties are encouraged to register online at

About Centcore

Centore, LLC ( ) is a wholly owned business unit of Mitesco, Inc. providing highly secure data center resources and managed services for dedicated applications and custom development. Within its primary sites there are extensive high-performance computing and storage aimed at data intensive applications. It is growing a library of applications for reselling from its users including providers of services and solutions. It can offer specialized computing capabilities within its 25,000 sq. ft. data center, including development platforms for scientific computing, image processing and A.I. oriented systems.

About Vero Technology Ventures

Our new venture arm is looking for scalable solutions using cloud computing for improved productivity, generally aimed at business and government. Infrastructure, engineering, design, analytics, process control are all areas of interest, as well as productivity tools for data center operations. We believe the current and near-term computing resources can be applied to make a significant change in productivity. If you have a need for growth capital and are willing to work in a team environment to grow your business, we should talk! Please drop us a line at ... .

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco ( ) is seeking to build a growth-oriented company, providing products, services and technology to make accessible, higher quality, and more affordable solutions. The Mitesco team has experience in both start-ups and turnarounds intent on building successful growth situations, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces the belief that when consumers' expectations are exceeded, the business' performance may do so as well.

Contact:Mitesco Investor RelationsJimmy Caplan...

Mitesco Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

...

917-691-8934



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected foreclosure of several of our clinics. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“seeks,”“assumes,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“predicts,”“targets,”“commitments,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside of the Company's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability to obtain additional financing; the risk that commenced and threatened litigation may result in material judgments against the Company; and other risks and uncertainties included in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K and in other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at .