The Allure Of Novels: A Dreamy Escape Or A Dangerous Obsession?

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The word traces its roots to the Italian term novella, meaning something new. In literary terms, it signifies narrating the fundamental truths of life. A concise definition could be: A novel is a prose narrative reflecting the realities of life; it serves as a mirror, reflecting our aspirations, struggles, and triumphs, showcasing how we overcome challenges. Essentially, it is the art of depicting life.

At its core, a novel's purpose is to shed light on life's truths and inspire societal improvement. However, in today's context, the outcomes often veer off course. For instance, even primary schoolgirls are increasingly inclined toward novels over textbooks. As children grow, their reading preferences evolve-from stories to short fiction, culminating in novels. Yet, do they understand the age-appropriateness of their choices? The blame, perhaps, lies not with the children but with parents who remain oblivious to their children's reading habits.

Reading novels has long been a pastime for whiling away time, but it often entraps readers in a fantasy world. Many novels stray from reality, embellished with exaggerated details to the point of creating alternate realities. This divergence fosters unrealistic expectations in readers. When they return to the real world, they face disappointment and disillusionment, often leading to frustration or even depression.

This escapism is not new. Films and dramas have long subjected viewers to similar fantasies without many realizing their psychological impacts. Readers of romantic novels, especially young girls, often articulate phrases like,“My standards are too high.” Characters like Sikander Shah, Meer Salar, and countless others fuel such sentiments. These fictional figures, crafted to be charismatic and idealistic, captivate readers. Their appeal lies not only in their perfection but also in the respect and love they extend to their partners-traits that seem increasingly scarce in today's society. It's no surprise that statuses like,“I wish Meer Salar was mine,” frequently appear on social media platforms.

The perceived“high standards” of these readers are not mere fantasies; rather, they reflect a yearning for qualities that are diminishing in real-life relationships. However, novels, despite their charm, leave a lasting impression on our psyche. They foster an addiction to idealism, pulling readers into a cycle of longing for the unattainable. After indulging in just a couple of novels, it becomes nearly impossible to escape this habit, trapping readers in a dream-like existence.

Particularly damaging are novels steeped in themes of love, romance, and indecency. Such literature disrupts the mental and intellectual growth of the younger generation, fostering discord instead of societal improvement. If parents wish their children to grow into capable, well-rounded individuals, they must steer them away from such harmful influences.

Despite its flaws, the novel remains a thriving genre, largely because society has grown accustomed to living in its make-believe world. The challenge lies in balancing the imaginative allure of novels with the grounded realities of life. By cultivating a healthy reading culture that emphasizes constructive and educational literature, we can guide future generations toward a brighter, more realistic outlook.

Note: Saadia Bibi is a computer science student and a blogger who writes about various social and economic issues.