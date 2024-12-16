Flydubai Unveils New Business Class Lounge At Dubai International (DXB)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The new Business Class Lounge underscores the carrier's commitment to investing in enhancing customer experience The lounge will be available to flydubai Business Class for flights departing from Terminal 2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has unveiled its new Business Class Lounge at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). The carrier's dedicated lounge opened its doors earlier today to welcome Business Class passengers, underscoring the carrier's commitment to offering an enhanced travel experience for its customers.

The official opening of the lounge was attended by Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, H.E. Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Major-General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, General Director Assistant of the GDRFA, Major-General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs, H.E. Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Airports and Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, along with other key stakeholders and members of the media.

The modern 900-square-metre Business Class Lounge can accommodate more than 200 passengers. The lounge is conveniently located after the passport control and security lanes at Dubai International's Terminal 2 Departure area. The boarding gate for Business Class passengers is located in the lounge where passengers can board the dedicated Business Class buses for their flights. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

The new lounge features modern aesthetics incorporating natural light in its simple and elegant design that draws inspiration from the serene and timeless beauty of desert dunes. The warm tones and minimalist aesthetics feature some of Dubai's most iconic skylines and create a comfortable space both for relaxation and productivity.

The lounge features a glass facade offering uninterrupted tarmac views and inviting natural light. The welcoming space offers a variety of seating configuration areas including dining, lounging and a quiet space for relaxation. Inside the lounge, customers can look forward to a wide range of dining options whether from an internationally inspired buffet or an la carte option. The lounge also has shower facilities, a thoughtfully designed prayer room and other practical amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, workstations and multiple charging stations.

Emirates Skywards members can also enjoy select benefits of the new Business Class Lounge depending on their membership tier.

Earlier in October this year, the carrier officially opened its new Business Class check-in at Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). The dedicated space offers flydubai's Business Class passengers a unique and smooth check-in experience with a personalised Meet and Assist service, seated check-in and a Fast Track service through passport control and security lanes.