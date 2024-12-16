Empowering Bastar's Youth to Dream Big NMDC's Education Program Fueling Aspirations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 16, 2024 - In the heart of National Miner, a story of transformation is unfolding. A story of hope, of dreams, and of lives changed forever. NMDC, India's largest iron ore mining company, is changing the landscape of education in the Bastar region with its transformation CSR initiatives.

Beyond its mining activities, NMDC is deeply committed to empowering the youth of Chhattisgarh as its social objectives. Dantewada's young people were once bound by limited horizons, but NMDC's pioneering spirit has opened doors to new opportunities, illuminating a path to a brighter tomorrow.

With initiatives like "Choo Lo Asman," NMDC is scripting a new narrative of empowerment. A flagship project designed in collaboration with the district administration to help students prepare for various national-level competitive tests such as the PMT (Pre-Medical Test) and PET (Pre-Engineering Test). NMDC provides students with access to residential facilities, uniforms, and other amenities from grades 9 to 12. Since its inception in 2011, this project has empowered over 600 students to pursue their dreams. The annual intake of this initiative is 80 boys and 80 girls per year at a total cost of Rs. 350 lakhs each year.

NMDC's legacy of empowering education continues to inspire. The company's past initiative, "Ujjar 100", had provided financial support to local youth pursuing higher education courses like B.E., B.Tech, MBBS, B.Sc. (Agri), B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. (Vet), BBA, Band other Polytechnic Courses across Dantewada. Since 2015-16, over 400 students benefited from this program, with NMDC investing over Rs. 4 crores in developing talent and cultivating ambitions in the region. Under this influential program, the company provided financial support of up to Rs. 3 lakhs per student for four-year courses. Though the program may have concluded, its impact endures, a shining testament to NMDC's transformative power.

Today, NMDC's programs stand as a beacon of hope, breaking financial barriers and paving the way for underprivileged students to attend colleges and universities. The ripple effect is profound, many scholarship recipients have secured jobs, contributing to economic upliftment and self-reliance in their communities.

In the depths of Bastar, NMDC is unearthing dreams, transforming lives, and redefining the future. This is a story of hope, of resilience, and of the transformative power of education.





