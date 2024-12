Alibaba Cloud Revamps Global Partnership Ecosystem to Fuel AI-driven Growth

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dubai, UAE, December 2024 – Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group today announced the launch of its revamped AI-focused partner ecosystem plan, known as “Alibaba Cloud Partner Rainforest Plan” during the Alibaba Cloud Partner Summit 2024 through a series of new initiatives including an AI partner accelerator program, an enhanced incentive program and a revitalized global strategy for service partners. The initiatives aim to foster the growth of global partners and accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and cloud computing solutions for businesses across various industries worldwide.



“At Alibaba Cloud, we believe that collaboration is the key to unlocking innovation and driving growth. Our global partners are not just participants, they are the architects of a new digital landscape in the AI era.” Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said during the summit, “Today, with our revamped global partner ecosystem, we are committed to supporting our global partners to jointly reap the benefits of AI era and meet the diverse business demand of global customers.”



New AI-focused Partner Ecosystem initiatives

To meet the surging demand for AI technologies from the global customers, Alibaba Cloud debuted AI Alliance Accelerator Program to build a dedicated AI partner ecosystem through collaboration with 50 AI technology partners and 50 channel partners in 2025.



This program offers selected AI technology partners enhanced technical support focused on AI, expanded distribution channels, collaborative go-to-market resources, and dedicated AI consulting services. Meanwhile, chosen channel partners will benefit from increased financial incentives and market development funds for their AI-related initiatives. By leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s AI capabilities and its global technology ecosystem, the initiative aims to enhance partner enablement and accelerate diverse partners’ digital transformation journey. It also seeks to empower global partners to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the AI era, reaching a broader customer base through Alibaba Cloud’s extensive distribution network of channel partners.



Alibaba Cloud has also unveiled an enhanced global system for its service partners, introducing the Revitalized Service Partner Program. This initiative focuses on cultivating new service partners by upskilling channel partner and technology partners with targeted training and empowerment, equipping them with necessary capabilities of consulting, implementation and managed services to diversify their revenue stream and deliver a comprehensive service to the customer. It also seeks to empower existing service partners by expanding their offering to include both product reselling and service delivery. Additionally, leveraging Alibaba Cloud's Generative AI capabilities, the company has collaborated with service partners to jointly develop the Managed Large Language Model Service and other AI-focused services to foster an AI partner ecosystem and address the diverse digital transformation needs of global customers.



Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud pledged to extend new strategic partnerships with 18 service partners including Whale Cloud, Bespin Global, Cognizant Worldwide, Deloitte, Accenture and FPT out of the existing 50 global standard service partners via enhanced resource sharing and capability complement, aiming to build a comprehensive service system that meets diverse needs of global customers.



In addition, the company also released its Synergistic Incentive Program designed to strengthen the collaboration between its global technology partners and channel partners, fostering a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem. The program introduces an expanded go-to-market pathway, enabling technology partners to boost revenue by leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s extensive channel network while channel partners gain access to a broader product portfolio, increasing sales opportunities and enhancing profit margins. This initiative drives mutual growth and reinforces Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to empowering its partners and nurturing a robust global ecosystem.



Enhanced Collaborations with Global and Regional Partners

In order to support global customers to reap the benefit of digitalization in the AI era. Alibaba Cloud has also announced enhanced collaboration with innovative technology and channel partners, both globally and regionally, to provide cutting-edge cloud computing and AI products and solutions, fostering a thriving and sustainable ecosystem.



Alibaba Cloud currently works with about 12,000 partners worldwide, including Salesforce, Fortinet, IBM and Neo4j.





