Jharkhand CGL Exam Row: Police Disperse Protesters, Student Leader Detained

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 16 (IANS) Tensions flared up in Ranchi as students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Level (CGL) examination were dispersed by near the JSSC office. The demonstration, organised by student groups including the Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM), wanted to gherao the JSSC office over claims of rigging in the CGL exam.

In anticipation of the protests, the state police had put in place tight security measures at key locations, including Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's Residence, and the Secretariat.

Several barricades were set up in the area and a large number of police personnel were deployed around the JSSC premises as well, effectively turning it into a high-security zone.

Around 1.30 P.M. on Monday, a group of students assembled at Namkum Sadabahar Chowk in Ranchi and attempted to march toward the JSSC's office. However, they were stopped by police, who resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and one associate were detained during the police action.

Despite the ongoing protests, the JSSC has gone ahead with the document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the CGL exam results. Starting Monday, the verification of certificates for 2,145 successful candidates is expected to conclude by December 20, after which the final list of selected candidates for various government positions will be released.

The CGL examination, held on September 21-22 across 823 centres in Jharkhand, was conducted to fill approximately 2,000 vacancies in state government departments.

Over 3.04 lakh candidates appeared for the test. However, allegations of paper leaks and the inclusion of repeated questions from previously cancelled exams sparked widespread outrage. Students have staged protests in multiple cities, including Ranchi and Hazaribagh, to demand justice.

On December 10, students in Hazaribagh blocked the highway for nearly four hours, prompting a police lathi-charge to clear the demonstration. The JSSC had earlier formed a committee to investigate the allegations, which later dismissed claims of irregularities.

Despite this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently announced that the allegations would now be probed by the CID.