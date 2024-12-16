Step Into The Multiverse With Doctor Strange's Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Madame Tussauds Singapore proudly unveils its latest addition from the Marvel Universe: a stunningly realistic wax figure of Doctor Strange. Fans of the Master of the Mystic Arts can now get up close and personal with the Sorcerer Supreme himself, portrayed in all his heroic glory.





Photo by Madame Tussauds Singpaore

Doctor Strange's wax figure captures every intricate detail of the character brought to life by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Dressed in his iconic blue robes, adorned with the Eye of Agamotto, and complete with his signature Cloak of Levitation, the figure is a testament to Madame Tussauds' world-renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail.



Visitors will step into the specially designed Marvel-inspired zone, where they can immerse themselves in the mystical realm of Doctor Strange, the perfect setting for great photos.



"We're thrilled to bring the magic of the multiverse to life with the launch of Doctor Strange at Madame Tussauds Singapore. This new addition allows fans to connect with one of Marvel's most iconic characters in an entirely unique way," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.



The Doctor Strange wax figure is the latest in Madame Tussauds Singapore's Marvel collection, which includes fan favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Loki. In addition, fans can immerse themselves in unparalleled cinematic adventure with Madame Tussauds Singapore's Marvel Universe 4D movie! Join Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp as they battle the notorious Loki and save the world. Experience wind-chilling, water-soaking, and face-flinching special effects which will transport you into the heart of the action like never before!



Whether you're a die-hard Marvel fan or simply seeking an extraordinary experience, Madame Tussauds Singapore invites you to explore the mystic world of Doctor Strange. For more information, visit









