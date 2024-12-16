Boys Dance At Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR's Devara Song At Boston College, Netizens Call It 'Too Much Bromance' Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian cinema is popular worldwide, and the growing Indian diaspora has taken the Indian cinema's fever to the next level, whether it is Shah Ruk Khan's DDLJ or RRR's famous song Natu Natu. Recently, Indian students performed at Jhanvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's Chuttamalle song at Boston College. Their dance performance received an enormous response from the audience. The dance also went online.

Watch Indian students' viral dance at Boston College

The dance performed by two Indian boys at Boston College won praise online; many even called it better than“the real one”. The viral also sparked hilarious reactions online.

The two youngsters were dressed in casual jeans, t-shirts and shirts and danced gracefully to the Devara song, which was based on Janhvi and NTR's chemistry.

In the video, viewers can see the audience's energetic response to their performance. The two students also received massive praises online where many compared the duo with Deadpool & Wolverine.

“It's so crazy, how much fun the boys are having with this song!!!! Love itttt [sic],” commented a user on the post.



Another user jokingly wrote,“the friend he asked me not to worry about:”

“When college management didn't give permission to dance with girls [sic]”

“Tooo much bromance pah [sic]”

“Amazing performance”

“why did they dance better than the og vid? Hahaha [sic]”

“Somehow idk why this made me less cringe than the other boys dancing on this song [sic]”

About Devara movie

Devara: Part 1 is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language action drama starring the lead roles of NT Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie also marks Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Devara's Chuttamalle song earned praise on social media for Kapoor and NTR's performance. Devara is the first part of a planned duology and marks the Telugu cinema debut of Saif Ali Khan.