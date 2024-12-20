Turkish-Owned Company Gains Resident Status At Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park
Date
12/20/2024 2:09:26 AM
Qabil Ashirov
A Turkish-owned company, Eurotec Group LLC, has been granted
resident status at the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, which is
managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry
of Economy. Azernews reports, that with this
addition, the number of residents in the Industrial Park has
reached 42.
The new resident plans to establish a plant on a 2-hectare site
within the Industrial Park, capable of producing 200,000 metal
barrels annually. The investment volume for the project is ₼9mln
($5.3mln), and it is expected to create 120 permanent jobs.
The facility will utilize advanced Belgian technology to ensure
high-quality production standards. The products manufactured at
this plant will not only be sold in the domestic market but also
exported, contributing to Azerbaijan's industrial growth and
economic diversification.
The establishment of this facility underscores the importance of
foreign investments in Azerbaijan's industrial sector. It reflects
the favorable business environment and the strategic efforts to
attract international companies to contribute to the country's
economic development.
The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park has become a vital hub for
industrial activities, offering numerous incentives to its
residents, including tax exemptions, customs duty relief, and other
supportive measures. This environment has attracted various
industries, ranging from chemical production to metallurgy and
machinery.
