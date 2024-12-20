Russians Launched Attack On Sumy Infrastructure At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 20, Russian launched a missile attack on Sumy city.

That is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the regional center,” the report says.

No casualties have been reported.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Also, on December 20, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down six enemy Shahed UAVs in the sky over the Sumy region.

In total, since the beginning of the year, air defense units in the region have intercepted and destroyed 726 Russian drones.