Algeria’s foreign ministry summons French ambassador over accusations of intervention

(MENAFN) Algeria’s foreign recently summoned the French ambassador, Stephane Romatet, to issue a formal reprimand over what it described as French efforts to destabilize the country. The Algerian expressed its strong disapproval of what it considered numerous provocations and hostile acts by France. According to the state-owned daily El Moudjahid, Algerian authorities made it clear that they were deeply concerned about the activities they attributed to France, particularly its intelligence services.



Reports from Le Soir d'Algerie suggest that Algerian officials pointed to the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) as being behind efforts to destabilize Algeria. The allegations include attempts by French intelligence services to recruit former terrorists with the aim of undermining the stability of the North African nation. These claims of interference have further strained relations between the two countries, which have a complex history.



In addition to these allegations, Le Soir d'Algerie reported that French diplomats and agents were involved in organizing meetings with individuals who are hostile to Algerian institutions. These actions have been interpreted as part of a broader strategy to influence Algeria's internal affairs, a move that has exacerbated the tensions between the two countries.



The diplomatic fallout also coincides with the ongoing detention of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who has been in custody in Algeria for nearly a month. Sansal was arrested on November 16 and faces accusations of "attacking territorial integrity." His arrest may be linked to controversial statements he made on a far-right French media outlet, where he echoed Morocco's claims regarding territorial disputes with Algeria dating back to French colonial rule. This situation has added fuel to the diplomatic rift between Algiers and Paris.

