Israel Closes Embassy In Ireland

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel announced on Sunday, December 15, that it had closed its embassy in Ireland due to the“strongly anti-Israeli” policies of the Irish government. In response, Irish Prime Simon Harris stated,“I completely reject the claim that Ireland is anti-Israel.”

Israel had recalled its ambassador following Ireland's stance on the establishment of a Palestinian state in May. Tensions escalated further last week when Dublin supported a South African case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide, prompting strong anger from Israel.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement explaining that the decision to close the embassy in Dublin was a direct result of Ireland's severe anti-Israel policies.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed regret over the decision, emphasizing that his nation has always supported human rights and international law. He added,“I completely reject the claim that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland supports peace, human rights, and international law.”

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin also confirmed that the two countries would maintain diplomatic relations and stated that there were no plans to close Ireland's embassy in Israel.

This diplomatic dispute highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and countries critical of its policies towards Palestine. While both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic engagement, the closure of embassies signifies deepening divisions in international relations concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

