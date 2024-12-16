عربي


GRAP III Air Pollution Curbs Re-Imposed Across Delhi-NCR - Know What's Allowed And What Is Not

12/16/2024 5:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR has invoked GRAP III after a sharp rise in pollution levels.

Diesel goods vehicles have been banned within Delhi under GRAP III measures. Demolition and excavation work has also been paused while schools return to online classes. According to an official update, educational institutions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar will now conduct classes up to Class V in a 'hybrid' mode.

Live Mint

