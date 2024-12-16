GRAP III Air Pollution Curbs Re-Imposed Across Delhi-NCR - Know What's Allowed And What Is Not
Date
12/16/2024 5:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR has invoked GRAP III after a sharp rise in pollution levels.
Diesel goods vehicles
have been banned within Delhi under GRAP III measures. Demolition and excavation work has also been paused while schools
return to online
classes. According to an official update, educational institutions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar will now conduct classes up to Class V in a 'hybrid' mode.
MENAFN16122024007365015876ID1108996640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.