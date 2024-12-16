Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Cringe' Wedding Video Makes Social Media Angry Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4. While fans were delighted with glimpses of the star-studded event, one particular from the ceremony has taken social by storm.

In the clip, Sobhita is seen touching Naga Chaitanya's feet to seek his blessings, sparking reactions online. The gesture has divided opinions on social media. While some fans defended the act as a cultural tradition, others criticised it, questioning its relevance in modern times.

| Samantha shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya marries Sobhita Dhulipala

Some netizens commented on the significance of the ritual while others viewed it as a sign of outdated practices.

An Instagram user expressed disbelief, questioning,“Are we really in 2024?” Another user mocked the situation, stating that it was ironic for someone to advocate feminism yet follow such customs. Others criticised Naga Chaitanya for not stopping Sobhita, interpreting his acceptance as arrogance.

“He is not even stopping her. Instead, he thinks he is some God and acting like giving blessings,” wrote one user.

| Social media user resists Goa govt's attempt to 'shut down criticism'

“Sam (Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu) must be dying of laughter watching this,” wrote one user while another commented,“Talks about women feminism and all and touches his feet.”

One user called it“Male ego satisfaction” whereas another called it“So cringe”.

| Pushpa 2: Social media user's 'brutal review' of Allu Arjun's movie goes viral

However, many others defended the couple. Supporters explain that the gesture is part of traditional Indian wedding rituals. A fan elaborated on the symbolism, stating that the bride represents Goddess Lakshmi while the groom represents Lord Vishnu.

Naga Chaitanya's personal life

This is not the first time Naga Chaitanya's personal life has come under public scrutiny. Previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chaitanya divorced her after four years, keeping his private matters low-key.