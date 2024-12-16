Qatar Airways announces resumption of daily flights to Canberra

(MENAFN) Qatar Airways has announced plans to re-launch daily flights to Canberra, the capital of Australia, starting in December 2025. This new service will significantly enhance connectivity and provide increased competition for the benefit of both Canberrans and Australian passengers. The flights will operate via Melbourne and connect to the airline's hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha, which has consistently been ranked as the World’s Best Airport. Travelers will also enjoy seamless connections to over 170 destinations worldwide, as well as a world-class stopover experience.



The flights will be operated using Boeing 777 aircraft, equipped with Qatar Airways' renowned Q-suite Business Class cabin. Passengers will also have access to complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, ensuring a comfortable and connected journey for all. This announcement marks a major milestone for Qatar Airways, as the airline ceased its operations to Canberra during the global pandemic and is now reconnecting the city, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and surrounding regions to its global network.



Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, expressed his excitement about serving Canberra again. He noted that as the political heart of Australia, the city deserves a variety of international airlines, and Qatar Airways is proud to contribute to that. The reintroduction of these flights is expected to offer more choices for passengers traveling for business, government, or leisure, and bring healthy competition to the market.



With this move, Qatar Airways reinforces its commitment to Australia and its growing role in offering greater flight options for Australian travelers, boosting the country’s connectivity to the global air network.

