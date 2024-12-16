Bengaluru Weather: Minimum Night Temperatures Set To Hit 12.4C, Lowest In December Since 2011

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Further,Bengaluru weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has forecast lower-than-usual night-time temperatures for Bengaluru during December 2024, according to a report by the Indian Express.

According to the Met Department, the weather forecast for the Karnataka capital shows that average night-time temperature are likely to fall to a record 12.4 degrees Celsius this week, compared to the usual 15.7 degrees C, the report added. This is notably, lower than the previous recorded lowest temperature in December 2011, it said.

| Top news: State winter sessions begin, Vijay Diwas, Vishal Mega Mart IPO & more What Does IMD Data Show?

As per the report, IMD has forecast minimum temperature may drop to 12.4 degrees C at night on December 17. This would be the lowest in 14 years, when 12.8 degrees C was recorded on December 24, 2011.

On December 15, the recorded minimum temperature was 15.5 degrees C in the city, 14.7 degrees C in the HAL airport region, and 14.5 degrees C in the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) region, it added.

Over the next two days, IMD forecasts clear skies with fog and mist in the early morning. Further, maximum temperatures expected is around 16 degrees C, as per the report.

| Bitcoin soars to all-time high over $106,000 on Trump's strategic reserve plans Why The Temperature Drop?

As per the report, constant rains caused by low-pressure systems along the coast in the recent weeks have led to the mercury dropping in Bengaluru.

As per the IMD's historical data, Bengaluru's lowest-ever minimum temperature was recorded on January 13, 1884 at 7.8 degrees C, and the all-time low for December was recorded on December 29, 1883 at 8.9 degrees C.

Further, data showed that from 1980-2010, minimum temperature in December averages near 16.2 degrees C; with January being the coldest month around 15.8 degrees C.

| Ambani, Adani out of Bloomberg $100 billion club amid business challenges AQI Update - Bengaluru

As of 2 pm on December 16, the air quality index (AQI ) in Bengaluru is at 109 in the 'poor' category. On December 15, the AQI stood at 151, which was in the 'moderate' category.