(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, presented the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War 2 with a set of cold weapons taken from the liquidated from the Russian special operations forces.

This was reported by the HUR press service.

The museum received the gift on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

The knives have been transferred to the exhibit fund.

The Main Intelligence Directorate praised the museum team for actively documenting and preserving for future generations the artifacts of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The exhibitions and events held by the facility draw international attention to Ukraine's battle for freedom, the HUR emphasized.

: Railroad tracks blown up in Ulianovsk, Russi

The agency expressed gratitude to the museum for its important work in“preserving the memory of the Ukrainian nation's struggle for freedom and independence”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an exhibition of modern warfare was set up in the interactive Museum of Chivalry in Prykarpattia.