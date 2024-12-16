Current, Former Defense Intelligence Chiefs Detained In South Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korean on Sunday arrested the current and former chiefs of the Defense Intelligence Command in the ongoing probe into martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

That's according to a statement by the special investigation team, Ukrinform reports, referring to

Yonhap .

Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, the current commander, and Noh Sang-won, former leader of the command, are suspected to have taken part in the plot to impose martial law in the country.

Moon's arrived at the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon on Dec. 3 just two minutes after the president's announcement, drawing suspicions that he had known about the plan to declare martial law beforehand or had been part of the preparation.

Noh, a close aide to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, is under suspicions that he had been involved in Yoon's preparation for martial law decree as a civilian.

The main opposition party has argued that Noh had drafted the military decree released shortly after Yoon's announcement, and that the former commander had discussed follow-up action with Kim after martial law was lifted.

Police have 48 hours for questioning and no formal warrants with the court are applied or the court declines to issue them within that period, both shall be released from custody.

As reported earlier,

North Korean troops deployed in Russia have been assigned to the Russian military at the platoon level, highly likely to be used as "cannon fodder" in high-risk areas, South Korea's defense chief said.