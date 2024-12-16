17Th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 Poster Launched By Austrian Delegation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th edition of the Global Festival Noida 2024, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, received a global start as the festival's official poster was launched by a distinguished delegation from Austria at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City.



The Global Film Festival has grown to become the largest film festival in this part of the world, with participation from over 100 countries, either directly or through collaborations. This year's event is organized by the International Film and Television Club in association with ICMEI (International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry) and AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television).



The three-day festival promises an exciting lineup of 52 events, including film screenings, workshops, seminars, exhibitions, musical and fashion shows, entertainment programs, book and poster releases, food-tasting events, a formal inauguration, and an award ceremony.



The Austrian delegation, comprising notable members such as Kerstin Peckl, Ravi Shankar Nandi, Colin Bellinger, Markus Bellinger, Mario Haidlmair, Andrea Hochmuth, Markus Ostermann, Anton Rieder, Verena Rieder Hackl, Michael Tschackert, Christine Mukharji, and Anusha Kaul, lauded the visionary efforts of Dr. Sandeep Marwah in elevating the festival to such an esteemed level on the global stage.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary behind the festival, expressed his gratitude to the Austrian team and presented them with honorary memberships in the Indo-Austria Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI.



This remarkable collaboration sets the tone for another successful edition of the Global Film Festival, showcasing the power of art and cinema in uniting cultures worldwide.



