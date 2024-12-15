Cheer Athletics Wildcats Earn Paid Bid To The 2025 Cheerleading Worlds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elite Team Secures Paid Bid Following a Standout Performance at Spirit Celebration in Plano, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cheer Athletics ' International Open Large Coed Level 6 team, Wildcats, have secured a coveted PAID bid to the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds after an outstanding performance at Spirit Celebration in Plano, Texas on December 8th, 2024. This achievement marks yet another milestone for Cheer Athletics, further cementing their reputation as one of the leading forces in the global cheerleading community.The Wildcats' exceptional display of athleticism, skill, and dedication at Spirit Celebration earned them this prestigious bid, granting them full financial support to compete at the highly anticipated Cheerleading Worlds competition in 2025. The Cheerleading Worlds represent the pinnacle of all-star cheer, attracting top-tier teams from across the globe.Angela Rogers, Co-Founder of Cheer Athletics, expressed her pride in the team's dedication and success:"We are incredibly proud of the Wildcats for earning their paid bid to the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds. These adult athletes have demonstrated an incredible work ethic, passion, and commitment to being the Best of the Best. Their achievement is a testament to the hours of hard work and dedication they've invested, and we can't wait to see them perform on the world stage."Cheer Athletics, a leader in all-star cheer since its founding in 1994, continues to set the bar high for competitive cheerleading. With multiple World Championships under their belt, the Wildcats' latest accomplishment reinforces the organization's legacy of excellence, teamwork, and innovation in the sport.The 2025 Cheerleading Worlds, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, is expected to feature the best of the best in all-star cheer, making the Wildcats' journey to the competition one to watch.For more information on Cheer Athletics, the Wildcats, and upcoming events, visit cheerathletics.About Cheer AthleticsFounded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is one of the largest and most respected all-star cheerleading programs in the world. With a reputation for excellence, Cheer Athletics teams have earned numerous national titles, world championships, and industry accolades. The organization is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and high-energy environment where athletes can thrive, develop skills, and build lifelong friendships.

