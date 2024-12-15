QNL To Lead Transformation As IFLA Mena Regional Office

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) celebrated its new role as the IFLA Regional Office for the Mena region, with a two-day event that brought together experts for a series of panel discussions, interactive workshops and lectures aimed at empowering libraries, fostering regional partnerships and driving innovative solutions to global challenges in librarianship.



QNL executive director Tan Huism and IFLA secretary-general Sharon Memis inked the agreement during a signing ceremony Sunday, attended by HE the QNL president and of State Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, and IFLA president Vicky McDonald.



“The designation of Qatar National Library as the IFLA Regional Office for the Mena region underscores Qatar's prominent standing in the field of libraries and information on both regional and global levels,” HE Dr al-Kawari said.



“It also highlights our country's role as a strategic partner to leading international institutions in their pursuit of a sustainable future for knowledge and scientific research,” he added.



The partnership positions QNL as a key regional hub for librarianship, with a focus on facilitating collaboration, innovation and the dissemination of information throughout the Mena region.



'Partnerships and Global Librarianship' was the focus of the inaugural panel discussion, which provided insights into the vital role that collaboration and resource sharing play in advancing library services globally.



McDonald said the IFLA's partnership with QNL will enable both institutions to deliver on their mission in terms of empowering libraries and the communities they serve across the region.



Sharon said the IFLA's regional centres play a pivotal role in advancing the federation's objectives.“The work of regional centres is essential to ensuring that we are not just an international federation but a truly global one, helping library and information workers everywhere benefit from being part of this worldwide field. Qatar National Library is a model for this work in its dedication and innovation, and I look forward to many years of collaboration,” she added.



Since its opening in 2017, QNL has played a key role in this regard, organising over 3,000 events that attracted more than 150,000 participants.



Eiman Saleh al-Shamari, manager of the IFLA Mena Regional Office at QNL, said the library, as the IFLA representative in the region, is cementing its role as a cultural hub and advancing its objective of promoting cultural dialogue.



“At the IFLA Regional Office, we are committed to supporting libraries in the region to keep pace with the latest global standards and practices in the field, which will, in turn, enhance the quality of services they provide. The office will serve as a platform for training and capacity building, improving the skills of professionals in this sector and strengthening their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” she said.



The second day of the event will feature interactive workshops and lectures offering practical solutions for libraries in the Mena region. Key topics will include enhancing library capacities, fostering partnerships, integrating digital technologies, and addressing regional challenges in the digital age.



Since its nomination as the IFLA Regional Office on the sidelines of the 88th edition of the IFLA General Conference and Assembly last year, QNL has organised numerous workshops and sessions to develop librarianship skills across the region with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance education and learning.

MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108995644