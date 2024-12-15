Mazar-I-Sharif's 11Th, 12Th Municipality Districts Get Buildings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Buildings for the 11th and 12th Municipality Districts of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have been built at a cost of 17 million afs and opened for operation, a statement said on Sunday.

Mazar-i-Sharif Mayor Mohammad Kazim Tariq said at the inauguration ceremony of the buildings that the municipality always strived to provide services to the people, and for this purpose, these two buildings were built to provide services to the people, the statement said.

He urged the public to cooperate with the municipality to protect public interest projects and to pay their taxes on time.

Meanwhile, residents of Mazar-e-Sharif expressed satisfaction with the implementation of development projects by the municipality.

Abdul Qayyoum, a resident of Motahid Township in the 12th Municipality District said It is good that a building has been built in this area so that people can easily approach it to solve their problems.

He added that this area was previously part of the seventh district, but due to the remoteness of the road, people's problems were not being addressed in a timely manner.

According to the Mazar-i-Sharif Municipality, 43 projects were launched in the city this year, most of which have been completed and some have been put into operation.

