Dukhan Bank Announces Credit Card Campaign Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan has announced the winners of its 2024 Spend Campaign, which concluded with the distribution of a total of 2mn 'DAwards' points.

The campaign rewarded customers for their card usage between September 1 and November 30, 2024, with a grand draw conducted on December 4 under the supervision of the of Commerce and Industry.

The campaign offered participants a chance to win by using their Dukhan Bank credit and prepaid cards, earning entries into the draw for every QR1,000 spent locally or internationally. Customers who met the minimum spending requirement of QR5,000 were eligible to participate, showcasing their trust and engagement with Dukhan Bank's products and services.

Aftab Mohamed Omar emerged as the grand prize winner, taking home 1mn DAwards points. Ten participants won 50,000 DAwards points each: Sheikh Faisal al-Thani, Ali al-Khelaifi, Anas Abouqamer, Talal Albaker, Muhammad Piracha, Rana Tamouni, Mansour al-Hajri, AbdelAziz al-Mass, Fadi Elaawar, and Mohamed al-Ali.

Twenty other participants were awarded 25,000 DAwards points: Hamad Alsarami, Ali al-Tamimi, Saeed al-Marri, Maryam al-Kubaisi, Ali al-Marri, Thomas David, Yousef al-Jassim, Mahmoud Alnobny, Salah Abukheriba, Zahid Ali, Mohamad Tahir, Mohammed al-Emadi, Malek Shabane, Mohammad Albdour, Fadi Mouaqat, Hamad al-Khayareen, Erico Santana, Khalid al-Shafi, Mohammed al-Marri, and Khalid al-Kuwari.

This completed the total winners' list to 31.

MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108995643