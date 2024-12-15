Russians Shell Nikopol District Throughout Day With Heavy Artillery, Drones
12/15/2024 3:09:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Nikopol district using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.
"A dozen attacks during the day. The invaders targeted Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and opened fire multiple times with heavy artillery," he wrote.
The attacks hit the district center, as well as Marhanets and Myrivka communities. No casualties were reported.
The consequences of the Russian terror are being clarified.
Earlier, it was reported that air defense forces of the East Air Command destroyed three Russian Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.
