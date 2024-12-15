Abdullah Abdin Ready Mix Concrete Becomes The First CSC-Certified Ready-Mix Concrete Company In The MENA Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cementing its position as an leader in sustainability and innovation

TABUK, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdullah Abdin Ready-Mix Concrete is proud to announce

its achievement of the Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC) certification, a milestone that establishes it as a leader in sustainable in the MENA region. This recognition makes Abdullah Abdin Ready-Mix Concrete the first ready-mix concrete company in the MENA region-and the first outside Europe, South America, and Turkey-to receive this esteemed certification.

Abdullah Abdin CSC Award Ceremony

The CSC certification highlights Abdullah Abdin's dedication to implementing advanced sustainability practices and setting a higher standard for environmental and social responsibility, reflecting its commitment to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the construction sector.

Launched in 2017 as a global initiative to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the concrete sector, the Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC) is the only globally applicable certification system for ready-mixed and precast concrete. With 1,288 active certified plants in 25 countries, CSC certification is recognized by leading green building labels such as LEED and BREEAM.

To celebrate the achievement, an award ceremony took place today at the company's premises in Sharma, NEOM, where notable attendees from the industry and the company's partners gathered to mark this significant accomplishment, which is expected to inspire similar efforts across the region.

"This milestone demonstrates our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's leadership in sustainable development," said Tariq Abdullah Abdin, CEO of Abdullah Abdin Ready-Mix Concrete. "As the first company in the region to achieve this certification, we aim to set the standard for environmentally responsible construction while contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals

and fulfilling the aspirations of our partners, particularly in Giga projects with NEOM leading the way."

Cynthia Imesch, Coordinator and Sustainability Manager at the Concrete Sustainability Council, remarked: "Abdullah Abdin's achievement represents a significant step forward for the region's construction industry. By integrating sustainability into their operations, they exemplify the transformative role businesses can play in achieving global climate objectives. Their leadership paves the way for broader industry adoption of these critical standards."

Rabih Fakih, Managing Director at Grey Matters, the regional system operator for CSC, added: "We are proud to support Abdullah Abdin in achieving this certification as it reflects the growing momentum for sustainable construction in the Middle East. This milestone not only highlights their leadership but also serves as an inspiration for other companies to adopt practices that align with the environmental aspirations of Vision 2030 and NEOM."

In addition to achieving CSC certification, Abdullah Abdin recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MENA region Cryo and CarbonCure Technologies. This collaboration focuses on deploying carbon capture and utilization technologies across its facilities, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance the sustainability of concrete production. By leveraging innovative solutions such as injecting captured CO2 into concrete mixes, the partnership aligns with Abdullah Abdin's broader mission to lead in eco-friendly construction practices and actively contribute to the Kingdom's decarbonization goals.

For more information about Abdullah Abdin and its sustainability initiatives, please visit

About Abdullah Abdin Ready Mix Concrete

Founded in 1981 in the Tabuk region, Abdullah Abdin Ready-Mix Concrete has become a trusted name in construction materials, known for its quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company's contributions to major projects across Saudi Arabia underscore its reputation as a leader in building the Kingdom's future.

Photo

