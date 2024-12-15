Poland Has Handed Over 1,300 Pieces Of Military Equipment To Ukraine Since Beginning Of War - Polish DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has transferred 1,300 pieces of military equipment to Ukraine, including tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, airplanes, and helicopters.

The total value of the military aid sent exceeds 4.5 billion euros.

This is reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Poland, summarizing the year of Donald Tusk's government in power, Ukrinform reports.

According to the Polish Defense Ministry, Poland is“the undisputed leader and innovator in helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war.”

“We support the fighting Ukrainians in the political, diplomatic, humanitarian, social and military spheres. Our military aid has reached more than 4.5 billion euros, of which more than 3.3 billion is the free transfer of military equipment - more than 1,300 units of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, helicopters, etc.”, the Polish Ministry of Defense informed.

Warsaw has provided Kyiv with the most tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and MiG-29 aircraft of any country.

It is also noted that Poland provides large-scale training for the Ukrainian military in Polish training centers. Poland has conducted 575 training courses, within which it has trained more than 26 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, including 14,500 within the EU mission EUMAM.

In addition, it is emphasized that since the second day of the war, a logistics hub has been operating in Rzeszow, Poland,“which provides more than 95% of supplies to Ukraine.”

The Polish Ministry of Defense notes that the NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) is opening in Bydgoszcz (northern Poland ), which is the first such significant and important institution of cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.

As reported, December 13 marked the one-year anniversary of Donald Tusk's government.

