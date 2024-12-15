Moe Showed Construction Of Underground Schools In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, during a working visit to the Kherson region, checked on the of underground in Mala Oleksandrivka, Bila Krynytsia and Vysokopillia.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the of Education posted this on .

Lisovyi noted that this was his second trip to the region in the last six months. This time, he came to see the pace of construction of underground schools, which were funded by the subvention, and to find out what other support is needed from the .

The minister reminded that all three settlements he visited had been through the Russian occupation. Currently, all children from these communities are studying remotely.































“I learned that in the spring it is planned to gradually restore access to school for children. The construction of underground schools is underway,” the head of the Ministry of Education informed.

According to him, the construction of a school in Vysokopillia is almost at the final stage. The school's management is already planning how it will organize shift teaching and transport students from neighboring communities.

Among other things, the minister received information about the need for school buses and assured that this request would be taken into account when distributing the appropriate vehicles to the regions in the new year.

“Restoring access to full-time education for schoolchildren is a priority of the joint government policy, for which UAH 7.5 billion in subventions were allocated this year. Kherson region has received UAH 848 million for this purpose, which is a total of subvention and subsidy,” emphasized Lisovyi.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two underground schools were opene in Mykolaiv region for the safe education of children.