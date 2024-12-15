Trump suggests that EU sends troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has suggested that European Union members should send peacekeepers to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire with Russia, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The proposal came after discussions with French President Emmanuel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Saturday. Trump emphasized that European nations should take the lead in monitoring the ceasefire, with no US involved.



The proposal reportedly began as a quiet discussion among British and French officials and later included Trump and Zelensky. Trump also encouraged the EU to push China to exert pressure on Russia to end the war, possibly using tariffs as leverage.



The discussions are still in early stages, with uncertainties regarding the countries that would participate, the number of troops involved, and any US involvement in supporting the mission. The peacekeeping mission would not be under NATO command, although it could involve troops from NATO countries. The feasibility of such a mission remains unclear, particularly whether Russia would accept it and if European allies have the political and military resources to commit.



While the idea is still developing, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has arranged for leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland to meet with Zelensky to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. However, Trump has not fully committed to any specific peace plan as he prepares for his upcoming presidency. Russia has consistently opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, considering it a significant threat to its national security.

