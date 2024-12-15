Haidan Wins In Thrilling Al Shaqab League Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Mohammed Saeed Haidan clinched the Al Shaqab Champions 130 cm class, the feature event of the first round of the Al Shaqab League at the Longines Indoor Arena in Al Shaqab yesterday.

The thrilling finale, which offered a prize purse of 70,000 QAR, culminated in a sensational showdown with a 17-rider jump-off.

In the end, it was Haidan who prevailed as he guided nine-year-old stallion Popeye de Tamise to a fastest time of 41.86 seconds and take home 17,500 QAR in prize money.

Fellow Qatari rider Awad Al Qahtani took the second spot with eight-year-old gelding Florian in 42.81 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Bader Alfard, riding Hw Cosette, finished third in 42.84 seconds.

Hamza Al Kuwari, Corporate Services Director at Al Shaqab, presented the trophies to the winners.

The main class featured 46 participants, capping two days of high-calibre showjumping, with many young riders displaying abundance of talent and offering a glimpse into the promising future in the sport.

The Junior Champions 115cm class was won comprehensively by Fahad Jassim Hamad Al Thani, who completed the course in 25.36 seconds aboard the 11-year-old mare Gabbana M.

The winning time was 2.59 seconds faster than the runner-up, Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari, riding Gamin Raye. Al Kuwari also claimed third place with Flexy Bel, finishing in 28.30 seconds.

Khalid Al Jehani, Breeding and Show Manager at Al Shaqab, presented the trophies to the winners.

Jordan's Joud Bassam Elaker won the Amateur Class - Optimum Time - 90cm, clocking in at an impressive 52.33 seconds with the bay mare Lambada. Qatar's Naylah Tamim Hamad Al Thani, riding Bon Suela, took second place, while Al Qaqaa Tamim Hamad Al Thani, also aboard Bon Suela, finished third. Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi, Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab, awarded the trophies to the riders.

Meanwhile, Khalifa Joaan Al Thani delivered an outstanding performance in the Introductory Class 2 - Optimum Time - 60cm, taking first place while also securing third.

Riding the eight-year-old grey stallion Ardfry Apollo, he posted a winning time of 49.96 seconds in a field of 48 participants. He later led Zion II to third place.

Mohammed Saleh Al Fadala, on Bay Barney, claimed second place. Abdulrahman Al Kaabi, Commercial Manager at Al Shaqab, honoured the riders.

The team event was won by Wadi, with Al Wathna finishing second and Shahalel third. Faisal Al Kahla, Hathab Event Director, awarded the trophies to the winners. The team competition has been introduced for the first time, featuring a unique Team Competition Draw. Each team has been named after legendary Al Shaqab Champion Horses.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, the League continues to nurture young talent and promote excellence in horsemanship, offering aspiring riders under 25 a dynamic and competitive platform to display their skills.

In addition to showjumping competitions, Al Shaqab League also hosted the Hayakum Festival, offering a wide range of fun activities for children and families, along with an assortment of food and beverage options from local cafes and restaurants.

The second round of the Al Shaqab League will take place from December 26 to 28.