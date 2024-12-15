Freestyle Drifting Championship: Al Qahtani Tops Podium As Curtain Falls On Second Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With strong participation from the freestyle champions and a large audience in attendance, the second round of the 2024/2025 Qatar Freestyle Championship concluded on a high note.

The event was held under the patronage of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) Chairman Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday.

The registration and technical inspection were conducted on Thursday, where the organising committee of the championship set several criteria and conditions that all participants had to meet in order to compete in this round. These conditions included requirements related to the car, such as the need to equip it with a roll cage, secure the car battery properly, and have an effective seatbelt, among other points. There were also requirements related to the competitors, focusing on safety elements such as sportswear, helmets, and the presence of an effective seatbelt, among others.

According to the competition structure, each competitor is given one opportunity to enter the track and perform a series of five maneuvers: drifting, reverse driving, the knot move, and the reverse drive. These maneuvers must be completed within a total time frame of four minutes, and the faster the competitor completes the maneuvers, the more points they earn. Additionally, there is a style score awarded based on the overall performance and the execution of specific maneuvers.

The competition, which lasted about three hours, resulted in Abdullah Al Qahtani winning first place, marking his second podium finish in the championship after securing third place in the opening round. Mohammad Al Muhannadi repeated his result from the opening round, finishing in second place, while the third spot went to Saud Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, who had finished in fifth place in the previous round. Abdullah Al Merri and Ahmad Ahmad took the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

At the end of the competition, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the podium winners.

The third round is scheduled to take place on December 26 and 27.