Qatar Leads The Way With West Asia's First Curling Training Camp

Doha, Qatar: Marking a milestone for winter sports in the region, the Qatar Winter Sports Committee (QWSC ), in collaboration with World Curling successfully organized the first-ever curling training camp for West Asian nations.

This three-day educational and competitive event was held from December 12 to 14 at the state-of-the-art Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Doha. The camp brought together teams from Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the host country, Qatar, fostering regional collaboration and skill development.

A total of eight teams participated in the camp, engaging in intensive training sessions, spirited competitions, and educational workshops. These sessions provided valuable insights into the sport's rules and regulations, catering to the growing popularity of curling across Asia and beyond.

Qatar, as a trailblazer in this endeavor, demonstrated its leadership in promoting curling within the region. The initiative aimed to nurture young talents, elevate the technical and performance levels of local players, and lay the groundwork for increased regional participation in continental and global tournaments.

The World Curling lauded the exceptional organizational efforts of the QWSC, emphasizing the camp's alignment with international standards and its contribution to the sport's expansion among younger demographics. The success of this inaugural event underscored Qatar's dedication to fostering athletic excellence and innovation in winter sports.

Speaking at the camp's conclusion, the QWSC Secretary General Hassan Hissam Al Hebabi, highlighted the impressive technical and competitive achievements displayed by the participating teams. He reiterated Qatar's unwavering commitment to advancing the sport within the region and enhancing its standards of excellence.

Looking ahead, Al Hebabi expressed the Committee's ambitious vision of hosting an international curling championship in 2025. This endeavor reflects Qatar's ongoing efforts to develop the sport, sharpen the skills of its athletes, and position the nation as a key player in the global curling community.

The first curling training camp for West Asia is a testament to Qatar's pioneering spirit and its dedication to elevating winter sports on both regional and international stages.