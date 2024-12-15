QMMF Set To Host Mena Karting Cup For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) is set to transform the karting track into a battleground for the region's most promising racing talent, as the prestigious facility hosts the MENA Karting Cup for the second consecutive year.

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural edition in 2023, the 2024 championship promises to deliver even more thrilling karting action.

The championship will showcase the remarkable skills of more than 150 drivers representing 16 nations across the MENA region, including Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Turkey, Mauritania, Syria, and United Arab Emirates. Racers will compete across six dynamic age-based categories: Micro Max (ages eight-11), Mini Max (ages 10-13), Junior Max (ages 12-15), Senior Max (ages 14+), DD2 (ages 15+), and DD2 Masters (ages 31+).

The competition will also feature two additional racing categories - R390 Sprint and R390 Endurance - open to drivers aged 15 and above.

Racing enthusiasts are invited to experience the high-octane action firsthand from December 19-21, with complimentary admission. Limited trackside seating will be available for spectators who can secure a spot by registering on .

To ensure seamless access to the venue, visitors arriving in personal vehicles can utilize the designated General Admission Parking area and take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service to the karting track.

A dedicated drop-off/pick-up point is also available for taxi services.

All racing action will be broadcast live via QMMF's official YouTube channel.

Beyond the track, visitors can immerse themselves in an entertainment zone featuring cutting-edge racing experiences.

MENA Karting Cup 2024 Schedule:

December 19

10.00am - 11.35am: Practice session

11.40am - 1.15pm: Practice session

1.55pm - 2.35pm: Practice session - R390 Elite

2.45pm - 4.20pm: Practice session

December 20

10.30am - 11.25am: Qualifying sessions

12.35pm - 1.55pm: Heat One

2.45pm - 4.05pm: Heat Two

4.15pm - 4.35pm: R390 Elite Endurance Practice

4.45pm - 6.05pm: Heat Three

6.15pm - 8.15pm: RACE - R390 Elite Endurance

December 21

9.20am - 10.05am: Warm-up sessions - Five minutes per category

10.20am - 10.50am: Pre-Qualifying 1 and 2 - R390 Sprint

11.00am - 12.35pm: Pre-finals

12.45pm - 2.00pm: Race 1 and Race 2 - R390 Sprint Group 1 and R390 Sprint Group 2

2.15pm - 4.35pm: Finals

4.45pm - 5.05pm: Final - R390 Sprint

5:30pm - 6:00pm: Championship Awards & MENA Nations Cup Presentation