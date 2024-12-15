Qatar's Fares Wins Two Silver Medals At World Weightlifting Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Fares Ibrahim secured two silver medals at the Manama 2024 World Weightlifting Championships for Men and Women, in Bahrain.

The competition, featuring some of the world's most prominent weightlifters, will conclude today.

A medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Fares showcased an impressive performance in the fiercely contested 102 kg weight class, which included 24 elite lifters, many of them world and Olympic champions.

In the clean and jerk, Fares claimed the silver medal by lifting 225 kg. The gold medal went to Uzbekistan's Artyom Antropov who lifted 230 kg, while Colombia's Jhonatan Rivas took bronze with a lift of 213 kg.

Fares also earned a silver medal in the total category, achieving a combined lift of 399 kg - 225 kg in the snatch and 174 kg in the clean and jerk. He narrowly missed the gold, which was won by Antropov with a total of 400 kg (230 kg in the clean and jerk and 170 kg in the snatch).

The bronze medal in the total went to Spain's Marcos Ruiz, who lifted a combined 395 kg - 212 kg in the clean and jerk and 183 kg in the snatch. In the snatch category of the 102 kg event, the gold medal was awarded to Ruiz.