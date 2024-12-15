Analyst Call Google’s Recent Quantum Chip Launch ‘Willow Effect’ For Massive Quantumization

(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 13th Dec. 2024, New Delhi



Recently launched a new Quantum Chip known as Willow which is based on superconducting Qubits that takes just five minutes to complete tasks that would take 10 septillion years for some of the world’s fastest conventional computers to complete. This has been achieved through highly error corrected 105 superconducting qubits fabricated to make a 4cm squared quantum computing chip with tunable couplers and connectors leading to higher coherence time.



5 Jewels Research’s Analyst sees this new Google’s Quantum Chip Willow as a driver for massive Quantumization leading to higher adoption of Quantum Technology and Quantum Computing in various applications. At present Google tested this new Quantum Chip Willow on Random Circuit Sampling (RCS) benchmark, however commercial applications for such high performing Quantum Chip have yet to be evolved and deployed.



Giving his analyst perspective on recent achievements of Google in Quantum Computing, Chief Analyst of 5 Jewel Research (5JR) at Innogress Mr Sumant Parimal said “Demonstration of extraordinary Quantum Advantage by Google through its newly launched Quantum Chip Willow is clear indication that Quantum Hardware is now getting ready for bringing large scale disruptions in classical computing ecosystem, however our industry and users need to align with these new developments by creating and adopting new generation Quantum Software Applications for businesses, consumers, markets, public and governments to be hosted on these quantum hardware. We see this willow chip launch as a driver for massive quantumization from the present-day digitization, hence calling it as ‘Willow Effect’ of Quantum Computing Era”.



“Few years back, we were facing challenges like obsolescence of Moore's Law and classical hardware not meeting future needs of the AI and other complex applications, however recent developments in Quantum Hardware like launch of Willow have opened up new windows of opportunities for developing even complex Quantum-AI applications for solving many unsolved and unseen problems of the world. Our business and real-world applications are yet to be developed for harnessing new capabilities of the fast-emerging Quantum hardware like Willow. That’s why we see large scale potentials of new generation Quantum-AI software applications development and adoption in market” adds 5JR’s Chief Analyst Mr Sumant Parimal.



5JR Analyst also believes that along with new use cases getting evolved for Quantum Technology and Quantum Computing, there are needs to evolve demonstrable business cases and cost benefits in favor of adopting Quantum Technology, Solutions and Uses Cases. Until that happens it becomes difficult for mainstream investors and firms to invest in the new generation Quantum Tech. projects and solutions.



Most of the investments in Quantum Tech. is coming from the public funds like National Quantum Missions of various Govts. across the World.



Hence as per 5JR Analyst, stronger business cases and use cases for generating predictable business values shall act as catalyst in enhancing private sector investments in Quantum Technology.





