Qatar Charity Sends 40-Truck Aid Convoy To Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has announced the launch of a humanitarian aid convoy to support the people of Syria, consisting of 40 trucks as the first batch. This effort aims to address their urgent basic needs considering the ongoing crisis they are facing.

The announcement was made at a press held at the convoy's starting point on the Syrian-Turkish border, attended by a delegation from Qatar Charity led by Nawaf Al-Hamadi, Assistant CEO for International Operations.

The convoy is part of the "Reviving Hope" campaign launched by Qatar Charity to assist the Syrian people in their current difficult circumstances. The Syrian population is suffering from severe shortages of essential goods, services, and supplies, compounded by the harsh winter weather.

Types of Aid The aid provided by the convoy includes flour (for distribution to bakeries and affected families), food baskets (containing essential food items), winter clothing kits, personal hygiene kits, non-food item kits, medical supplies, and consumables. The total cost of this aid is estimated at approximately QR4.5mn.

According to recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 16mn people in Syria are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Additionally, around 1mn people have been displaced from various Syrian cities since Nov 28, the majority of whom are women and children.

The UN has emphasised the urgent need for more shelter, food, and sanitation facilities considering the worsening situation. In his speech at the launch of the aid convoy, Mr. Nawaf Al-Hamadi, Assistant CEO for International Operations at Qatar Charity, stated that the aid being dispatched today as part of the convoy is in line with the "Reviving Hope" campaign. This initiative coincides with the return of many Syrians, including refugees and internally displaced persons, to their hometowns that they were forced to leave years ago. The goal is to help them stabilise in suitable living conditions, support their hopes for a better future, and provide them with the means to rebuild a dignified life after enduring years of hardship.

He added that this convoy represents the first phase of assistance in this ongoing campaign, reaffirming Qatar Charity's long-standing commitment to providing humanitarian support to the Syrian people, who have been affected by the crisis for over 13 years. The aid will help address the critical shortages in food, medical supplies, personal hygiene items, shelter, and winter clothing, all of which are necessary for surviving the severe winter.

He also urged the people of Qatar to extend their support to their Syrian brothers and sisters in this critical period, so that the aid can reach as many people as possible. This convoy builds upon previous humanitarian efforts by Qatar Charity, which has been supporting displaced and refugee Syrians for over 13 years, with projects in northern Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, southern Turkey, and Iraq, benefiting millions of people.

