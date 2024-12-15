The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cites 166 conflicts on frontlines on December 14

(MENAFN) From the beginning of the day, almost 166 conflicts have been witnessed on the front, 45 of which located in the Kursk direction. The General Staff of the of Ukraine stated this in a report at 16:00 on December 14, Ukrinform reads.



Nowadays, Russian artillery and mortar fire have damaged societies in the settlements of Huta Studenetska, Halahanivka, Berylivka, Mykolaivka, and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv area, in addition to Dmytrivka in Sumy area. The Russian performed a strike on the settlement of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv area.



the Russian attackers assaulted Ukraine’s Defense Forces locations two times close to Lozova, in the Kupiansk sector.



In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces made 11 assaults on the Ukrainian loations close to the settlements of Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, and Terny. Three conflicts are still continuing.



In the Siversk sector, the Russian army pursue to investigation the Ukrainian defenses for weaknesses close to Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, and Berestove. Eight enemy assaults were rejected, while three conflicts are still in progress.



MENAFN15122024000045016953ID1108993764