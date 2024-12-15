Georgia's Political Crisis Deepens Amid Contested Elections And Protests

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
The opposition forces, who did not accept the results of the
parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26, and the Western
political circles that fully supported them, have been seriously
shaking the country on the Political level for almost two months
now. However, despite all these attempts, the ruling Georgian Dream
party has not retreated in its political course.
According to the opposition, the ruling party, which claims to
have won 54% of the vote in the electronically held elections, is
still illegitimate. Based on this claim, Georgia's former president
Salome Zourabichvili, according to the Georgian constitution,
insists that she will not leave the presidency.
In addition to recognizing the victory of the Georgian Dream
party in the elections as a theft of votes, Zourabichvili also
considers the presidential elections held on December 14 to be
absurd. For the first time in Georgia's history, presidents in the
country are picked by a college of electors composed of MPs and
representatives of local government. Of the 225 electors present,
224 voted for Kavelashvili, who was the only candidate nominated.
This decision further angered the opposition, especially
Zourabichvili, who has been addressing the people with fiery
speeches in front of the parliament building for days.
Now the new president of Georgia is Mikheil Kavelashvili, a
former football player and a hardline critic of the West, whom many
recognize as a figurehead of Ivanishvili and believe that his
arrival is another step towards the appointment of a new figure and
formation of a mechanism within the state by pro-Russian
forces.
Western media notes that the new Georgian president has
repeatedly claimed in his speeches that Western intelligence is
trying to pit Georgia against Russia, and with this claim, he wants
the West to be held distant from the country (Georgia). However,
the ruling party denies these claims and, on the contrary, its
statements read that it supports Georgia's integration with the
West.
So why then is Georgian Dream freezing the country's
accession to the European Union until 2028?
Georgia's EU Accession Freeze Provokes Widespread Anger and
Unrest
For an obvious reason, the ruling Georgian Dream party's move to
freeze the EU accession process until 2028 shattered the dreams of
many and provoked widespread anger in Georgia. Georgia's adoption
of a law on foreign agents and its ambiguous position on LGBT
people are cited as key elements preventing the country from
passing the EU's filter. Today, the Westerners who control the
crowd in Georgia say they will not attend the inauguration of the
new president on December 29th and will not recognize the new
president.
Former president Zourabichvili, who still considers herself the
country's incumbent president, says she will not leave the square.
Although the city's mayor has made an emergency decree to decorate
the square with a Christmas tree, the opposition says it will not
vacate the square and will be even more stubborn against those
trying to suppress them.
Georgia-West Relations Strain as Political Crisis
Escalates
Georgia, which has been the closest country in the South
Caucasus to the West for many years, is currently experiencing its
most bitter history in its relations with the West. Georgia was
actually the last weapon the West wanted to prepare against Russia
in the region, and some pro-Western networks that have been
spreading their influences with the West's lavish financial
donations for years are currently facing a serious crisis.
According to the West, the local government established under the
influence of Bidzina Ivanishvili is leading the country back to
former Soviet imperialism at the behest of Russia. By bringing
Georgia closer to itself, Russia is also pushing the Western agency
away from the region, thereby weakening the buffer zone that the
West wants to expand in Eastern Europe.
However, it seems that Georgia, which has become a place of
serious disagreement and conflict, experienced the most acute
internal turmoil in the country's history in late 2024. According
to the West, this is the most moderate step it can take, and still
wants to continue.
New US administration reluctant about Georgia's joining
NATO
Even before coming to power, Donald Trump, the newly elected
president of the United States, noted that the inclusion of Ukraine
and Georgia in NATO was an inadequate step. By doing so, the West
was hinting at its decisions regarding Georgia and that it would
eventually abandon it like Ukraine. Donald Trump, who will take
office on January 20, 2025, no longer thinks about financial
assistance to Ukraine or Georgia's membership in NATO.
He is more interested in defending America against China than
against a rival like Russia. Besides, the emerging petroleum
reserves on the coasts of Syria in the eastern Mediterranean
following the fall of the Assad regime seem more luxurious than
fiddling with Ukraine's front for the USA, which seeks every
opportunity to eliminate all pro-Iran powers around its
proxies.
From another perspective, we can say that although Georgia is
not geographically part of the European continent, the European
Union brought it closer with a tempting offer. Sweet promises were
a veil over the White House's decisions, and the Ukrainian option
was increasingly applied to Georgia. However, the timing helped
Georgia to achieve results more quickly, and within a few months,
the country's alliance with the West was turned upside down.
Now Georgia is facing an even greater test of a time. The threat
of the country descending into civil war is looming at any moment,
and this is the most dangerous factor that could create a chain
reaction of new crises in the region.
