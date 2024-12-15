Martyred Intellectuals Day Marked In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Dec 15 (NNN-BSS) – In a befitting manner, Bangladesh, yesterday, observed Martyred Intellectuals Day, in commemoration of the martyrdom of members of the intelligentsia, who were assassinated at the end of the country's liberation war in 1971.

Bangladeshi President, Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals yesterday, by placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial, at Mirpur, in the capital.

They stood in solemn silence for a while, as a mark of profound respect to the memories of“Bangladesh's illustrious sons.” A contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute.

Later, the president and the chief adviser spoke with war-wounded freedom fighters, and family members of the martyred intellectuals.

The memorial was covered with floral wreaths placed by thousands of people from all strata of life, and hundreds of political, social and cultural organisations.– NNN-BSS