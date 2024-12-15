UAE's Amea Power Eyes Launching Wind Farm In Gulf Of Suez
Date
12/15/2024 12:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
UAE-based independent power producer (IPP) Amea Power is
completing the installation of the first wind turbine in its Amunet
wind Farm in Egypt's Gulf of Suez. The field is expected to supply
up to 500 MW to Egypt's national electricity grid. Egypt is
continuing its energy transition.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who attended the
event, said that his country plans to increase the share of
renewable energy sources in its electricity generation
capacity.
It is noted that the project is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts
to strengthen its renewable energy capabilities. This is in line
with the national energy strategy, which aims to increase the share
of renewable energy in Egypt's energy system to 42% by 2030. The
project is considered a quality addition to Egypt's energy sector
and is significant in terms of increasing clean electricity
production, reducing carbon emissions and creating new jobs.
MENAFN15122024000195011045ID1108993760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.