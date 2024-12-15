عربي


UAE's Amea Power Eyes Launching Wind Farm In Gulf Of Suez

12/15/2024 12:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UAE-based independent power producer (IPP) Amea Power is completing the installation of the first wind turbine in its Amunet wind Farm in Egypt's Gulf of Suez. The field is expected to supply up to 500 MW to Egypt's national electricity grid. Egypt is continuing its energy transition.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who attended the event, said that his country plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its electricity generation capacity.

It is noted that the project is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to strengthen its renewable energy capabilities. This is in line with the national energy strategy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in Egypt's energy system to 42% by 2030. The project is considered a quality addition to Egypt's energy sector and is significant in terms of increasing clean electricity production, reducing carbon emissions and creating new jobs.

