Yo Yo Honey Singh, Varun Dhawan Do ‘Nain Matakka’ In West Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Yo Yo Honey Singh was joined by Varun Dhawan in West Delhi during the promotions of his upcoming film“Baby John” in the National Capital.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with the rapper. In the image, Honey Singh is seen all dressed up in a black overcoat, shirt and pants to beat the winter cold while Varun unfazed by the Delhi chills wore a white half sleeves T-shirt with“Baby John” written on it paired with denims.

“My lil brother @varundvn doing nain mattaka in west delhi!! BABY JOHN IS COMING keep it locked #yoyohoneysingh #varundhawan #babyjohn,” Honey Singh wrote as the caption.

Before Delhi, Varun visited Jaipur to promote the film. He spent a day in Jaipur to promote his upcoming film“Baby John” and savoured on dal bati and vada pav.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself from Jaipur. In the first picture, the actor is seen wearing the traditional Rajasthani pagdi and trying the authentic Rajasthani thali.

The actor in the next image, is seen posing in front of a chartered plane. He then shared a photograph of himself gorging on a vada pav in the flight. He also shared some clips and pictures from the promotional activity for his film, directed by Kalees.

“From dal bati to vada pav what a day in Jaipur #babyjohn takeover. #massloading this Christmas it's Babyjohn,” he wrote as the caption.

During the promotions in Jaipur, Varun revealed that his upcoming movie 'Baby John' is all about the personality transformation of a father with an“innocent face” when pushed to the limits - an analogy that's likely to remind the viewers of a“serious character” he played in revenge-drama 'Badlapur' starring Nawazuddin Siddique.