Attorney General James Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Water Emergency In Whitehall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging of essential items amid an ongoing state of emergency in the village of Whitehall due to a failure of the village's water system. Whitehall has declared a local state of emergency and issued restrictions on tap water use. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services to report the issue to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“As Whitehall works to restore clean and safe drinking water for all of its residents, I am strongly warning against price gouging of any essential goods and services,” said Attorney General James .“New Yorkers must be able to purchase water and other supplies they need without being taken advantage of. Anyone who sees abnormally high prices during this emergency should contact my office.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:



Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by or calling 800-771-7755.

