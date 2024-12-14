Lukashenko exposes specifics regarding Orshniks in Belarus

(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday that the country will deploy Russian-supplied Oreshnik missiles, but with locally produced launchers. Moscow is expected to provide the missiles by the second half of 2025. This development follows a recent security agreement between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allows Russia's advanced Oreshnik missile system to be stationed in Belarus.



The Oreshnik system is an intermediate-range missile platform capable of launching hypersonic kinetic warheads. While not nuclear, it carries substantial firepower. It has already been tested in Ukraine, and Russia plans to fully integrate the system into its arsenal by late 2025. Belarus has already hosted Russian nuclear weapons under the Union State partnership, and the addition of the Oreshnik missiles will further bolster its defenses, according to Lukashenko.



During a session with factory workers, Lukashenko stated that Belarus would build the launchers locally, while Russia would supply the missiles at no cost. He praised the system's power, citing a recent test that destroyed Ukraine’s Yuzhmash military plant in Dnepropetrovsk, which had a significant underground facility.



Lukashenko also revealed that Belarus is considering about 36 sites for deploying the Oreshnik system, strategically located near potential targets. He emphasized that the Belarusian government reserves the right to determine which targets the missiles could strike. He warned that any aggression against the country would prompt an immediate and powerful response, regardless of whether nuclear or conventional weapons are involved.



The deployment of Oreshnik missiles is viewed as a direct response to US plans to station medium-range missiles in Germany. Lukashenko stressed that the missile system would serve as a deterrent against NATO, enhancing Belarus' strategic defense capabilities alongside the tactical nuclear weapons already stationed in the country. He further asserted that the advanced weaponry would ensure that any potential aggression would face severe retaliation.



