South Korea: National Assembly Votes To Impeach Yoon Over Failed Martial Law Bid (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Dec 14 (IANS) The National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office, with citizens cheering over his impeachment.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their votes.

The motion's passage came 11 days after Yoon declared martial law in an announcement that caught the nation by surprise and drew outrage, as troops encircled the National Assembly compound in an apparent attempt to stop lawmakers from repealing the decree.

The martial law order, which was lifted within six hours after the Assembly voted it down, has prompted investigations by the police, the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into whether Yoon staged an insurrection. He is currently banned from leaving the country.

In a televised address from his residence, Yoon said he is 'pausing momentarily' but will not stop the journey he began with the people toward the future.

"I will never give up," he said. "I will embrace all the censure, encouragement and support directed at me and do my best for the nation until the end."

Yoon was suspended from his duties at 7:24 pm, the moment the impeachment resolution was delivered to his office and about 2 1/2 hours after the impeachment motion passed.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo immediately began his duties as the acting president and convened a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The most important mission at this moment is to swiftly stabilise the confusion in state affairs and return to the people their precious everyday lives," he said in opening remarks, instructing all public officials to stay on task, establish a strong security posture and monitor the economy in real time.

In a separate address to the nation, he apologised once again for the current state of affairs while promising the government's best efforts to minimise its impact on people's everyday lives.

He also later convened the National Security Council and called for maintaining a 'watertight readiness posture' against North Korea's provocations.

Just across the river from where Han stood, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) hailed the outcome, with its leader Lee Jae-myung saying the motion's passage proved the people are the country's masters and marked the beginning of a new democracy.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters, "We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

A two-thirds majority was required to approve the motion, with the opposition bloc accounting for 192 of the 300 members of parliament.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) decided shortly before the proceeding to take part in the vote but oppose impeachment. The result showed 12 PPP lawmakers likely broke from their party line to vote in favor of impeachment.

"I take today's results very seriously," PPP leader Han told reporters. "As the leader of the ruling party, I vow to right the wrongs and protect the Constitution and democracy together with the people."

Han, once considered a close confidant of Yoon, had initially proposed the president's 'orderly' exit before changing his stance to become a vocal supporter of his impeachment. Han said he plans to continue his duties as party leader.

The first attempt to impeach Yoon last Saturday failed after nearly all PPP lawmakers boycotted the vote.

A second impeachment motion against Yoon was introduced Thursday by the DP and five other minor opposition parties, accusing him of violating the Constitution and other laws by declaring martial law.

The second motion was revised from the first motion to remove some charges against Yoon but add others, including allegations that Yoon ordered troops and the police to arrest lawmakers while martial law was in force.

The impeachment resolution was sent to the Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to reinstate Yoon or remove him from office.

The impeachment trial can take up to 180 days. If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will become the second president to be ousted after former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.

Former President Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in 2004 but reinstated.

Hundreds of thousands of people who were gathered near the Assembly and other major locations across the country erupted in cheers after Yoon's impeachment motion passed.

"From the moment martial law was declared until this moment, the earnestness, courage and dedication the people showed for democracy led to this decision," National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said.