Trump says US should stay out of Syria amid ongoing conflict
12/15/2024 8:24:00 AM
(MENAFN) The President-elect posted on X "Syria is a disaster, but it's not our ally, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR CONFLICT. LET IT UNFOLD. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"
While in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, trump made the statement online before meeting with Emmanuel macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump continued: "Russia, due to their involvement in Ukraine and the loss of over 600,000 soldiers, seems unable to halt this literal advance through Syria, a country they’ve protected for years.
"This is where former President Obama failed to uphold his commitment to enforcing the RED LINE IN THE SAND, which led to chaos, with Russia stepping in.
"Now, Russia, and possibly even Assad, might be forced out, and this could turn out to be the best thing for them. There was never much to gain for Russia in Syria, except making Obama look foolish."
