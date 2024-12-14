Notice Issued To SGPC Chief For Offensive Remarks Against Jagir Kaur

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill announced on Saturday that a notice has been issued to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami for allegedly making offensive remarks against Bibi Jagir Kaur, a three-time SGPC chief.

Gill stated that the commission took suo-motu cognisance of an recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami purportedly used offensive and demeaning language during a telephonic conversation with a journalist.“The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women as a whole,” she said, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue.

The commission underlined that Dhami, as the head of a revered institution like the SGPC, is expected to uphold the highest standards of respect and dignity.“Such language is unbecoming of his office and sends a damaging message to society,” Gill added.

Citing the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, Gill urged the SGPC to take immediate action and remove Dhami from his position over the controversial remarks. The commission also summoned Dhami to appear in person and submit a written explanation by December 17.

"Failure to comply with the notice within the stipulated timeframe will result in the commission recommending appropriate legal action under the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, to the relevant authorities,” she said.

The controversy erupted when Dhami allegedly used objectionable words while commenting on a statement by Bibi Jagir Kaur regarding Sukhbir Badal's resignation.

In response, Dhami has already submitted an apology to the Akal Takht secretariat, admitting his mistake.

“While speaking to a person over the phone, I happened to utter some objectionable words. I did not do this deliberately. I feel that I should not have used this sort of language, being on a responsible panthic post. I apologise to Bibi Jagir Kaur and all the women for what I said,” Dhami stated in a letter to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.