Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region
Date
12/14/2024 2:09:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes yesterday.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional state administration, said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.
He stated that Antonivka, Stanislav, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka, Tokarivka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tomaryne, Sablukivka, Krasnyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Monastyrske, Osokorivka, Kozatske, and Kherson were all subjected to enemy fire and air strikes.
Three apartment buildings, two private houses, and several private cars were damaged.
Read also:
Enemy attacks 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia
region yesterday
Two people were killed and six others were injured due to Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 13, a car burned down in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack, and two people suffered severe burns.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.