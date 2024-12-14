Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher Begins Three-Day Visit To Azerbaijan
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for
Relations with States and International Organizations, has arrived
in Azerbaijan for a three-day visit, Azernews
reports.
The primary focus of his trip is to lay the foundation for a new
church in Baku dedicated to Pope John Paul II.
During his visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with local
religious leaders and visit the 'Maryam Merkezi' Educational
Center.
The program was shared on the official social media page of the
Holy See's State Secretariat.
