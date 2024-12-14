عربي


Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher Begins Three-Day Visit To Azerbaijan

12/14/2024 2:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has arrived in Azerbaijan for a three-day visit, Azernews reports.

The primary focus of his trip is to lay the foundation for a new church in Baku dedicated to Pope John Paul II.

During his visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with local religious leaders and visit the 'Maryam Merkezi' Educational Center.

The program was shared on the official social media page of the Holy See's State Secretariat.

