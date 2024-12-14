Weekend News Wrap: Allu Arjun's Arrest, D Gukesh World Chess Championship, Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weekend News Wrap: This week was marked by several significant events. Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as the new RBI governor, replacing Shaktikanta Das. There were multiple bomb threats across India, including incidents at a hotel in Nagpur, RBI office and in Delhi. Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna passed away while D. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The week also saw Allu Arjun's arrest and subsequent release following a tragic stampede at a movie premiere.

December 9Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI governor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Shaktikanta Das's tenure came to an end on December 10.



Hotel Dwarkamai in Nagpur gets bomb threat on e-mail

Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur received a bomb threat via e-mail on Monday. Dog squad and city police are currently at the site, investigating the matter.

Bomb alert in Delhi schools

Two schools, DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka school on Paschim Vihar in Delhi, received bomb threats on Monday morning via email, in Delhi get bomb threats. As reported by ANI, citing Delhi Police,“Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed.”

December 10Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna passes away

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna , former External Affairs Minister of India and Karnataka chief minister, passed away at 92. Krishna served as Karnataka's Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004 and was credited with transforming Bengaluru into the Silicon Valley of India.

December 11India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria

The Indian government on December 11, evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria , two days after Bashar al-Assad-led government collapsed as rebels made significant advances in Damascus. The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab.

December 12D Gukesh becomes youngest World Chess Champion

D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion when the 18-year-old defeated reigning champion from China, Ding Liren, on Thursday at the World Chess Championship 2024. Gukesh defeated Liren in the 14th and last game of a thrilling showdown to claim the world title.

December 13Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

Months after the the brutal rape and murder of the post-graduate medical student in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the Sealdah Court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's former officer incharge Abhijit Mondal, reported news agency ANI.

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC approves hybrid model

The International Cricket Council on December 13 approved the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, as both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to host the matches in Pakistan and Dubai, India Today reported.

Fitch slashes India's growth forecast

US-based credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings on Friday revised India's GDP forecast to 6.4 per cent to 7 per cent for FY25. This cut comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its recent monetary policy committee (MPC), revised India's growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

RBI bomb threat

Hours after several schools in New Delhi receives bomb threats, the official website of the Reserve Bank of India received a threatening email to“blow up the bank”.

Bomb scare in Delhi schools

A total of six schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises. As reported by PTI, citing a Delhi Fire Services official,“We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am).”

Allu Arjun Arrest News

Tollywood 'Icon star' Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police on Friday in connection with the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre

December 14Bomb scare in several Delhi schools

Several schools in Delhi including DPS RK Puram received bomb threats over email on Saturday i.e. December 14.

Allu Arjun released from Hyderabad jail

Pushpa 2 actor walked out of the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad where he spent the night after his arrest in connection with the stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere, which left one dead and another injured.