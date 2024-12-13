Another Bomb Scare: Several Schools In Delhi, Including DPS RK Puram, Receive Treat Via Emails

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several in Delhi including DPS RK Puram received bomb threats over email on Saturday i.e. December 14. This came just a day after South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that as many as 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails on Friday.

This is also the third incident this week. Earlier on December 9, bomb threat e-mail was sent to at least 40 schools in Delhi which said that the bombs planted at multiple locations, will be denoted if a ransom of $30,000 is not paid. The series of threats began from GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar and DPS RK Puram. Several other schools such as Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School have also received bomb threats, said Delhi Police. The threat emails were sent to some schools on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

AAP raises concern

On December 13, Kejriwal called the situation 'extremely serious and worrying'. Taking to X, he wrote,“If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their studies?”

On the other hand, Delhi CM Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.“After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi,” she wrote on X.