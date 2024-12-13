Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Slight Drop Mints ₹762 Cr In India Amid Actor's Arrest
Date
12/13/2024 8:20:43 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa box office collection Day 9: Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is making remarkable mark at the box office. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned roughly around ₹36.25 crore nett across all languages on Day 9.
The film earned ₹27 crore in Hindi language, ₹7.5 crore in Telugu, ₹1.35 crore in Tamil, ₹0.2 crore in Kannada and Malyalam. The film's total collection so far in India now stands at ₹762.1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk
