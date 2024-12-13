عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Slight Drop Mints ₹762 Cr In India Amid Actor's Arrest

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Movie Sees Slight Drop Mints ₹762 Cr In India Amid Actor's Arrest


12/13/2024 8:20:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa box office collection Day 9: Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is making remarkable mark at the box office. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned roughly around ₹36.25 crore nett across all languages on Day 9.

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates:

The film earned ₹27 crore in Hindi language, ₹7.5 crore in Telugu, ₹1.35 crore in Tamil, ₹0.2 crore in Kannada and Malyalam. The film's total collection so far in India now stands at ₹762.1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk

MENAFN13122024007365015876ID1108991979


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search